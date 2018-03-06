Govt seeks GI certification to protect Araku Coffee's unique identity

Board, under the Union commerce & industry ministry, has applied for the registration of under Geographical Indications (GI) to protect the unique identity of the coffee, grown by the tribal community of the valley in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam district. The organic coffee, popularly known as Coffee, is grown at an elevation of 1,100 metres above the mean sea level under the shade of jackfruit, silver oak, mango and banana trees. It has a delicious fruit flavour intertwined with caramel and a finish of bitter sweetness. About 90 per cent of the total production is exported to countries like Sweden, Switzerland, and The central government, through Board, is promoting the production of in the valley by implementing the Integrated Development Project. The board is facilitating collective marketing of by providing incentives at Rs 10 per Kg for SHGs and grower collectives. Arabica from the valley has gained popularity as a high-quality specialty internationally.

For instance Araku, an upmarket house in Paris, takes its name from the coffee-growing area.