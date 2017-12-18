Govt seeks Parliament nod for Rs 33,380 cr net extra spending in FY18

-
The Indian government on Monday sought parliament's approval to spend a net additional Rs 33,380 crore ($5.21 billion) in new spending in the fiscal year to March 2018, a finance ministry statement said.
The additional spending will be on top of an approved spending of Rs 21.4 lakh crore in the annual budget, the statement tabled in the lower house of parliament said.
