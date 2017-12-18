JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Cheaper train tickets? Railways may offer discounts like hotels, airlines
Business Standard

Govt seeks Parliament nod for Rs 33,380 cr net extra spending in FY18

The additional spending will be on top of an approved spending of Rs 21.4 lakh crore in the annual budget, says finance ministry in a statement

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

Representative Image (Photo: Shutterstock)
Representative Image (Photo: Shutterstock)

The Indian government on Monday sought parliament's approval to spend a net additional Rs 33,380 crore ($5.21 billion) in new spending in the fiscal year to March 2018, a finance ministry statement said.

The additional spending will be on top of an approved spending of Rs 21.4 lakh crore in the annual budget, the statement tabled in the lower house of parliament said.
First Published: Mon, December 18 2017. 12:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements