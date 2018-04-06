Govt starts process to procure 111 fighter jets, issues request for info

-
India issued a request for information to procure 111 fighter planes on Friday, the air force said in a notice, the first stage of an acquisition process for one of the world's biggest military orders in play at the moment.
Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Saab and Dassault are among the global manufacturers expected to compete for the order to equip India's air force with military jets.
The planes have to be built in India as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's drive to build a domestic industrial base.
