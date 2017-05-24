Govt to allocate more routes under UDAN via second round bidding by Aug

The central on Wednesday said that it will allocate more air routes under its regional connectivity scheme -- UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) -- through the second round of bidding by August.

According to Civil Minister P Ashok Gajapathi Raju, the will soon launch the second round of bidding under RCS-UDAN after reciving stakeholders' views on some proposed changes to the scheme which are intended to make it simpler and attractive for participation.

The ministry will organise a stakeholder consultation meet on June 7 and will accept stakeholders' comments on the proposed changes by June 9, 2017.

At the same event, Civil Secretary R N Choubey pointed out that the ministry is planning to host an "interactive meet" between state governments and airlines for the second round of bidding for Udan routes on July 7, 2017.

On April 27, 2017, Prime Minister had flagged off the first Rs 2,500-an-hour flight between Shimla and New Delhi.

The scheme is a key component of the National Civil Policy (NCAP) which was released last year.

On March 30, 2017, the central government, under the first round of bidding for the scheme, awarded contracts to five companies to operate flight services on 128 routes that will connect 70 airports.

The airline companies chosen during the first round of bidding were Airline Allied Services (Alliance Air), SpiceJet, Turbo Megha Airways, Air Deccan and Air Odisha.

The objective of RCS, christened as UDAN is to enhance air passenger traffic in the country by stimulating demand on regional routes.