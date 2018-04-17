Govt to distribute millets like bajra via PDS

The government has decided to distribute like jowar and through (PDS) in an effort to achieve nutrition security of the poor, according to an official order.

Under the law, the government via PDS, also known as ration shops, distributes foodgrains -- especially wheat and rice -- at an highly subsidised rates of Rs 1-3 per kg to 810 million beneficiaries.

"A committee constituted by the central government for examination of inclusion of in the PDS for improving nutritional support has recommended for inclusion of in PDS across the country and the same has been accepted by the central government," said a notification issued by the agriculture ministry.

The government also declared some millets, which have high nutritive value, 'Nutri-Cereals' for production, consumption and trade point of view, it said.

These include Sorghum (Jowar), Pearl (Bajra), Finger (Ragi/Mandua), Minor such as Foxtail (Kangani/Kakun), Proso (Cheena), Kodo (Kodo), Barnyard (Sawa/Sanwa/ Jhangora), Little (Kutki) and two Pseudo (Black-wheat (Kuttu) and Ameranthus (Chaulai).

According to the ministry, hold great potential in contributing substantially to and nutritional security of the country and thus they are not only a powerhouse of nutrients, but also are climate resilient crops and possess unique nutritional characteristics.

The recent research findings also show that contain anti-diabetic properties and have low Glycemic index (GI) and reduces the postprandial blood glucose level and glycosylated haemoglobin, the ministry added.

