TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Boosted by Apple, Wall Street parties like it's 19,999
Business Standard

Govt to get more space, albeit marginal, to contain fiscal deficit

Nominal economic growth is projected to be higher than estimated

Dilasha Seth  |  New Delhi 

The government leeway to contain the fiscal deficit at 3.5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) might be marginal, though the nominal economic growth is projected to be higher than estimated.   India’s nominal GDP growth, according to the Advance Estimates released on Friday, was projected at 11.9 per cent for 2016-17 against 11 per cent estimated in the Budget. Given that the fiscal deficit was pegged at Rs 5.34 lakh crore for 2016-17 in the Budget, the fiscal deficit to GDP ratio will see reduction from 3.54 per cent to 3.51 per cent. At 3.54 per cent, the ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Govt to get more space, albeit marginal, to contain fiscal deficit

Nominal economic growth is projected to be higher than estimated

Nominal economic growth is projected to be higher than estimated The government leeway to contain the fiscal deficit at 3.5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) might be marginal, though the nominal economic growth is projected to be higher than estimated.   India’s nominal GDP growth, according to the Advance Estimates released on Friday, was projected at 11.9 per cent for 2016-17 against 11 per cent estimated in the Budget. Given that the fiscal deficit was pegged at Rs 5.34 lakh crore for 2016-17 in the Budget, the fiscal deficit to GDP ratio will see reduction from 3.54 per cent to 3.51 per cent. At 3.54 per cent, the ... image
Business Standard
177 22

Govt to get more space, albeit marginal, to contain fiscal deficit

Nominal economic growth is projected to be higher than estimated

The government leeway to contain the fiscal deficit at 3.5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) might be marginal, though the nominal economic growth is projected to be higher than estimated.   India’s nominal GDP growth, according to the Advance Estimates released on Friday, was projected at 11.9 per cent for 2016-17 against 11 per cent estimated in the Budget. Given that the fiscal deficit was pegged at Rs 5.34 lakh crore for 2016-17 in the Budget, the fiscal deficit to GDP ratio will see reduction from 3.54 per cent to 3.51 per cent. At 3.54 per cent, the ...

image
Business Standard
177 22