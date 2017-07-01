Govt to reimburse Rs 500-cr service charge loss to IRCTC

Giving relief to government-owned Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the ministry of finance has decided to reimburse the loss of the Railways' subsidiary due to the waiver of for online booking of train tickets.

This was exempted from November 23, 2016, to boost Before demonetisation, used to charge Rs 40 a ticket for bookings in air-conditioned classes and Rs 20 per ticket in the sleeper class. The finance ministry is likely to reimburse about Rs 500 crore to annually.

"The railways were demanding a rollback in this regard or a reimbursement of the losses they are suffering. The finance ministry has decided to pay the company for the losses due to this digitalisation push," said an official source.

This comes at a time when the government has initiated the process of listing of railway public sector undertakings - IRCTC, Indian Railway Finance Corporation and Ircon. Recently, the department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM) had appointed Cap, and the bid managers for

The listing of rail PSUs is needed for the government to meet its divestment target of Rs 72,500 crore for 2017-18. During the first six months of the financial year, till end-September, it has set a target of Rs 25,000 crore in stake sales.

was the major revenue source for It earned an income of Rs 551 crore from railway ticketing in 2015-16, as against Rs 256 crore in 2014-15. On a monthly basis, the revenue from was an average of Rs 40 crore, of which about Rs 20 crore was the share of the railways.

The rail subsidiary was also taking a hit from the five per cent discount on digital payments for catering, accommodation and retiring rooms. In addition, free insurance for online tickets is also leading to outgo of Rs 36-40 crore on an annual basis for