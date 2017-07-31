Govt to seek details from US authorities in $1-mn NHAI bribery case

India will seek details from the US authorities on the alleged $1.18 million paid to officials for awarding highway construction supervision contracts to Boston-based firm CDM Smith Inc, Union minister Mansukh Lal Mandavia said.

Unidentified officials of the (NHAI) are said to have been paid by the employees and agents of US firm between 2011 and 2015 to secure highway construction supervision and design contracts and a water project contract in Goa.

The has started an enquiry into the matter, Mandavia, the Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

"Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has also taken up the issue with M/o as well as Embassy of India in USA to take up the issue with US Department of Justice to provide the information and records gathered by them during their investigation into the aforesaid matter to find out culpability, of any," he said.

The minister said that the Central Vigilance Commission of India has also constituted a team of three officers to investigate the matter and report to the commission.

He said that it was reported in media that the US Department of Justice, Criminal Division in a letter dated June 21, 2017, which is available on their website, revealed that their investigation found that CDM Smith, through its employees and agents, paid $1.18 million in to government officials in India.

Road Transport and Highways Minister had earlier said that strict action would be taken against those found guilty.