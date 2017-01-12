Govt to sell 51% stake in Pawan Hans

Moving ahead with the strategic sale of Pawan Hans, the on Wednesday said it will sell its entire 51 per cent stake and transfer the management control of the helicopter service operator.

is a joint venture where state-owned holds 49 per cent.

The has sought applications from entities to act as advisor for the proposed disinvestment of its stake in the company.

"The of intends to divest its entire shareholding of 51 per cent in Ltd, through strategic disinvestment with transfer of management control," a public notice said today.

According to the notice, issued by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, a advisor is to be roped in from "reputed professional consulting firm, investment bankers, merchant bankers, financial institutions and banks" who would provide advisory services and manage the strategic disinvestment process.

The deadline for sending the applications is February 2.

Set up in 1985, currently has a fleet of 46 helicopters.

It was incorporated with the primary objective of providing helicopter support services to the oil sector for off-shore exploration operations, services in remote and hilly areas as well as for charter services.

Earlier this month, defence equipment maker BEML said would offload 26 per cent stake through strategic disinvestment that could fetch the exchequer Rs 1,000 crore.

has set a disinvestment target of Rs 56,500 crore for the current financial year and so far around Rs 24,000 crore has been mopped up through share sale and buy backs.