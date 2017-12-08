Govt to sort out Aadhaar glitches

The death of an 11-year-old girl in Jharkhand after her family was denied food because their ration card was not linked to Aadhaar has forced the Union government to come out with an alternative delivery mechanism for social welfare schemes. The mechanism includes use of coupons, card-based offline transactions and one-time passwords sent to the mobile phones of beneficiaries for verification.

The government will soon launch a few pilot projects to assess the viability of these new measures. Currently, the Union government, which has made Aadhaar mandatory for all its ...