Govt to start selling crop insurance policy at post offices, CSCs

The government
has decided to use 1.75 lakh Common Service Centres (CSC) and post offices in a big way to encourage more non-loanee farmers
to take up crop insurance
schemes such as PMFBY
in 2017-18 crop year beginning July.
At present, it is mandatory for loanee farmers
to take the crop insurance
policy. The government
wants both loanee and non-loanee to take advantage of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) as well as weather-based crop insurance
scheme.
CSCs, set up under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, till now were being utilised for booking railway tickets, providing Aadhaar numbers and passport applications.
"Non-loanee farmers
who have taken the crop insurance
policy at present are only 22 per cent. We want to achieve 40 -50 per cent. We have decided to use multiple platforms to reach out to them," a senior government
official told PTI.
The existing platforms -- banks, insurance companies and cooperatives -- are not sufficient for the last mile connectivity to non-loanee farmers, he said.
Moreover, banks
are not that keen to sell crop insurance
policies to non-loanee farmers, while insurance companies and cooperatives have limited reach in villages.
"So, we have decided to use CSC infrastructure and post offices. There are 1.75 lakh CSCs which can be used for collection and uploading of crop insurance
documents at a nominal rate," the official said.
Insurance regulator IRDA has already given permission to agents and intermediaries to access the CSC portal for crop insurance.
This is being tested at present, he said.
The government
has empanelled 13 insurance companies for 2017-18 crop year (July-June) to sell crop insurance
policies -- PMFBY
and WBCIS. More insurance companies are enrolled to provide competition in the market.
