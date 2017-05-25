Govt to start selling crop insurance policy at post offices, CSCs

The has decided to use 1.75 lakh Common Service Centres (CSC) and post offices in a big way to encourage more non-loanee to take up schemes such as in 2017-18 crop year beginning July.

At present, it is mandatory for loanee to take the policy. The wants both loanee and non-loanee to take advantage of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) as well as weather-based scheme.

CSCs, set up under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, till now were being utilised for booking railway tickets, providing Aadhaar numbers and passport applications.

"Non-loanee who have taken the policy at present are only 22 per cent. We want to achieve 40 -50 per cent. We have decided to use multiple platforms to reach out to them," a senior official told PTI.

The existing platforms -- banks, insurance companies and cooperatives -- are not sufficient for the last mile connectivity to non-loanee farmers, he said.

Moreover, are not that keen to sell policies to non-loanee farmers, while insurance companies and cooperatives have limited reach in villages.

"So, we have decided to use CSC infrastructure and post offices. There are 1.75 lakh CSCs which can be used for collection and uploading of documents at a nominal rate," the official said.

Insurance regulator IRDA has already given permission to agents and intermediaries to access the CSC portal for This is being tested at present, he said.

The has empanelled 13 insurance companies for 2017-18 crop year (July-June) to sell policies -- and WBCIS. More insurance companies are enrolled to provide competition in the market.