Govt to unveil new IIP, WPI series on Friday

The will release on Friday the new series of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) as well as Wholesale Price Index (WPI), with 2011-12 as the base year, so as to map economic activities more accurately.

The monthly for April under the new series will be released on May 12 instead of May 15, the said in a statement.

The data for both the indices will be released at a joint press conference for the revision of base year from 2004-05 to 2011-12. It will be addressed by the top brass of both the ministries -- commerce and statistics.

A high-level panel had firmed up the methodology for the with a new base year of 2011-12.

The change in the baseline for the and is expected to bring in more accuracy in mapping the level of economic activity and calculating other numbers like national accounts.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) has already changed the base year for the country's national accounts, including the gross domestic product (GDP) and the gross value addition (GVA).

The retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is also calculated on the base year of 2011-12.

For long, economists and various think tanks have been pitching for the release of new time series of and so that numbers can be based on more accurate and realistic data.

The base year is revised periodically to capture the changes in the structure and composition of the industry over time due to technological changes, economic reforms and consumption pattern of the people.

The gives a broad outlook on the output of various types of goods like basic, consumer and capital ones, which helps in gauging the level of economic progress and investments in the economy.