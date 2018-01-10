Govt tweaks FDI norms to open single brand retail, aviation sector further

In a move to increase investment base in India, the Cabinet on Wednesday further tweaked norms - the fourth time in three years. The government has allowed automatic approval to 100% (FDI) in the single brand retail segment on Wednesday. Earlier, in the single brand retail sector was restricted to 49 % in the automatic route while beyond that level, government permission was required. The latest tweak is expected to give a fillip to the participation of foreign brands in India's growing retail space. In the aviation space, the Cabinet also allowed foreign airlines to invest up to 49 per cent in the national carrier Air India. However, the government has clarified that 'substantial ownership and effective control of Air India would continue to be vested in the national interest.

It has also restricted foreign investments including that by a foreign airline beyond 49 % in Air India or any other Indian airlines.

The government has also clarified that real estate broking services does not amount to real estate business and is therefore now eligible for 100 per cent under the automatic route.

This move is expected to open the construction development sector.

Foreign institutional investors have also been allowed to invest in the power exchanges through primary markets.