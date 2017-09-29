Govt wants early warning system on shell companies

The ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) says work has begun for an "early warning system" regarding shell companies. The term is used to refer to a company without active business operations or much of assets. This by itself isn't illegitimate but they could be used as a manoeuvre for financial operations of a suspect or illegitimate nature. Currently, there is no way to check shell companies systemically, an official said. Chartered accountants (CAs) do come out with qualified accounts of such companies but these come in a random way on the ministry's ...