Centre looks at land pool models to boost farm incomes, develop infra

To To boost farmers’ incomes and to ensure land does not become a hurdle in construction of public assets, the Centre will be looking at models for in a big way, for both development of and better economies of scale in rural areas.

An interministerial panel has been formed to look into the concept and to consider getting entities to invest capital in this. “The basic idea is to ensure that small farmers, for whom economic gains from a piece of land might be going down, could join for a common cause; in return, each gets a better economic deal,” said a senior official involved in the discussion. He said much of this was still at a conceptual stage.

is about owners offering a land parcel to some agency, usually for a public purpose. The latter develops the land lots and returns a portion to the owners. The developed lot given to an owner might be from another parcel. Though the portion is smaller, the owners get a better price for this.

In rural areas, some form of land consolidation has been in the works for years. Of late, the government is interested in pushing this as a viable alternative to land acquisition, becoming increasingly difficult.

has also commissioned a study to adopt a pooling model for building new airports in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. The aviation ministry has asked state governments to identify at least 2,500 acres under this.

“The model will help deal with resistance from owners to give away land for infrastructure projects,” officials said.

Recently, Delhi Development Authority (DDA) okayed a policy to develop infrastructure. With two categories; one is when a contributor owns at least 20 acres. will return 60% of his developed land. When less than 20 acres, the owner gets 48% of the developed land. The returned land will be within three km of the original land.

In Andhra Pradesh, much of the new capital, Amravati, is being built on this concept. Contributors also get a fixed sum with the developed land, the latter given for a specified tenure.

“To me, conceptually, this model is a better option than land acquisition,” said Himanshu, associate professor at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Activists add that if this model is expanded in tribal areas, there's a problem, as land there is much more than a commercial asset.