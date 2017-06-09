GRAPHIC: How agriculture pushed growth in 2016-17

Farmers’ unrest in various parts of the country has come at a time when the monsoon is expected to be normal for a second year in a row. It was primarily agriculture and allied activities, besides government-boosted expenditure, that pushed up growth in gross value added (GVA) in 2016-17, particularly in the fourth quarter. In the third quarter as well this sector's growth pushed up GVA even as the share of the farm sector has come down drastically in the overall economy over a period.

