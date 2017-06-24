Growing old ties in defence between India and Russia

Indian companies are gearing up by developing capabilities for design and development

I have been asked to share a few thoughts today about how we intend to develop the defence manufacturing sector, which is one of the key areas identified in the Make in India initiative. First, we have initiated a series of policy and procedural changes to facilitate tie-ups, including joint ventures and technology partnerships between Indian and foreign companies. Russian companies, which have a long experience of working in India and working with India, are well-placed to take a leading role in this process. Since the announcement of the ‘Make in India’ ...

Arun Jaitley