Growth of India presents win-win partnership: Modi to top US CEOs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his roundtable meeting with 21 top American CEOs of global giants, including Apple, Microsoft and Google, in Washington DC.

"Whole world is looking at India. 7,000 reforms have been undertaken for ease of business and minimum govt and maximum governance," Modi told them.

The roundtable is attended by Apple chief Tim Cook, Walmart head Doug McMillon, Caterpillar's Jim Umpleby, Google head Sundar Pichai.

Others in attendance include Mariott International chief Arne Sorenson, Johnson & Johnson's Alex Gorsky, Mastercard's Ajay Banga, Warburg Pincus's Charles Kaye and Carlyle Group's David Rubenstein.

"Growth of India presents win-win partnership for India & US both and American companies have a great opportunity to contribute to that," he said.

"Implementation of the landmark initiative of could be a subject of studies in US business schools," Modi further added.