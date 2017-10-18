GST had a mixed impact on items and services used by the common household. The indirect tax regime has not led to a spike in retail inflation of items and services such as doctors’ fee, internet expenses, etc, in three months of its implementation, show official data. But among other factors, it raised inflation of items, such as refrigerators, TV sets, etc. While the GST led to a rise in landline telephone bills, it did not jack up mobile bills by much. One has to wait for some more time to gauge the exact impact of GST on inflation as ...