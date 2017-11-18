GST adversely impacting e-commerce businesses: Online player

Online sales of auto components have been hit by complex model for players, online marketplace said.



Exclusion of businesses from the composite scheme, a higher tax rate of 28 per cent for auto components and for logistics of spare parts as well, and a complex model has impacted adversely startups, the co-founder of boodmo, Oleksandr Danylenko, said in a statement.



"Our new venture, which was emerging as a sunrise business, is badly impacted due to GSTs complex and cumbersome model, especially for businesses. The 16-point invoice is not as per the marketplace requirement and, this way, businesses like boodmo, which is heavily dependent on suppliers, can neither buy nor sell its products," Danylenko said."The major problem is that our suppliers are not ready to send products directly to customers; they want to sell through us to cut through the complexity of the GST," Danylenko added.Most of the sellers registered in its marketplace are and non-availability of the for players has impacted them.The composition scheme under the allows a nominal tax of 2 per cent to be paid by