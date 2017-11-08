JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Change 28% slab to 18%: Amit Mitra
Business Standard

GST advisory panel receives 700 representations on industry woes

Some of its recommendations may be taken up by the Council meeting in Guwahati

Dilasha Seth  |  New Delhi 

GST
GST

The six-member advisory panel formed by the government for simplifying and rationalising the goods and services tax (GST) has received more than 700 representations on problems faced by industry over return filing, the e-way bill, input tax credit, and exports.

The committee will now meet for the first time on Wednesday to take up these issues, ahead of the crucial GST Council meeting on Thursday in Guwahati. Some of its recommendations may be taken up by the Council. 

The panel includes representations from trade and industry. “The government is open to taking feedback from industry and rectifying the anomalies in the law. We are putting in efforts to make the GST industry-friendly and will be open to incorporating suggestions by the advisory panel,” said a government official.

The final report of the group will be submitted on November 30 and discussed in the subsequent meeting of the Council. “If the panel comes to a conclusion on certain issues, we may like to meet the finance minister and give interim suggestions that may be taken up in the Council meeting on Friday,” said Praveen Khandelwal, secretary general of the Confederation of All India Traders and a member of the advisory committee.
First Published: Wed, November 08 2017. 01:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements