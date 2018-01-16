GST: Anti-profiteering body notice to HUL for withholding pricing benefits

The of Safeguards has slapped notice for on for allegedly not passing on price reduction benefit to consumers after rollout. This is the sixth notice issued by DGS, the investigative arm of the finance ministry, to entities for not reducing prices post implementation from July 1. "The standing committee had referred the matter to DGS which in turn has issued queries to seeking a response on whether the benefit of tax rate reduction after is passed on to consumers," a source said. In an email response to queries sent by PTI, said it has received the notice from DGS on January 16. "We are in the process of ascertaining the full details.

We will respond to the same stating our position," it said. " remains fully committed to ensuring that all benefits arising from the reduction in rates are fully passed on to the consumers. We have communicated to trade asking them to pass on the benefits to consumers," the company said. As part of its investigation, the DGS usually calls for a company's balance sheet, and loss account, returns and details of invoice wise outward taxable supplies. It also scrutinises the price list prior to and after rollout. The company is given over a fortnight time to respond to the notice. After studying the documents, the DGS gives its report to the Anti- Authority for further action, which may include fine and extreme penalty like the cancellation of registration. As per the structure of the anti- mechanism in the regime, complaints of local nature will be first sent to the state-level 'screening committee', while those of national level will be marked for the 'standing committee'. If the complaints have merit, the respective committees would refer the cases for further investigation to the DGS. DGS is mandated to complete its investigation within three months and may seek an extension of a further three months from the standing committee. "We have accelerated our networks covering more than 800 SKUs (stock keeping units) to reduce prices and increase grammage in case of price point packs and most of these have already landed in the market," said, adding that it has also been communicating the price reductions or increased grammages through advertisements in more than 10 languages.