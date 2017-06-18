GST attracts $3.55 billion of foreign capital through FPIs to India in June

Foreign investors had pulled out over Rs 3,496 crore from the markets in January

Foreign investors had pulled out over Rs 3,496 crore from the markets in January

Foreign investors have pumped in a staggering $3.55 billion in the this month so far due to finalisation of rates for bulk of the items and forecast of a normal monsoon.



Interestingly, most of the funds have been invested in debt markets by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).



"The differential spread between 10-year bond yields in the US and is still around 4.5-5 per cent. This, coupled with stable outlook for the Indian currency bodes well for flows into debt market," Sharekhan Head Advisory Hemang Jani said.



According to latest depository data, FPIs have invested Rs 4,022 crore in equities during June 1-16, while they poured in Rs 18,821 crore in debt markets during the period under review, translating into a net inflow of Rs 22,844 crore ($ 3.55 billion).



This comes following a net inflow of more than Rs 1.33 lakh crore in the last four months (February-May) on several factors, including expectations that BJP's victory in Assembly polls would accelerate the pace of reforms.



Prior to that, foreign investors had pulled out over Rs 3,496 crore from the markets in January.



"The most prominent reason for FPIs' net inflow is expectation from the government that it would speed up development and economic reforms in their last two years in office before going for elections in 2019.



"The government finalising rates and expectation that it will be rolled out on time, in addition to forecast of normal monsoon also led to positive sentiment," Himanshu Srivastava, Senior Analyst Manager Research at Morningstar said.



Going forward, there are few challenges but not strong enough to disrupt the current trend. Markets and the rupee are surging higher, which offer a good profit booking opportunity for FPIs.



"The flow is largely driven by expectation, and for the flows to sustain, the government has to meet those expectation. Monsoon will be another thing to watch out for as it tends to have big economic implications," he added.



With the latest inflow, total investment in capital markets (equity and debt) has reached Rs 1.4 lakh crore this year.

Press Trust of India