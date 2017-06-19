GST: Border checkposts may not end soon as e-Suvidha, e-Sugam to remain

GST Council couldn't reach a consensus on the e-way Bill proposed by the Centre

---Pointer table sent with this is only a space filler----Existing provisions such as e-Sugam in Karnataka or e-Suvidha in Uttar Pradesh might continue under the goods and services tax (GST) regime till the electronic-way (e-way) Bill is approved. While the draft e-way Bill proposed a threshold of Rs 50,000 over which prior online registration of a consignment is required, there is no threshold in the current systems of states. Also, while the e-way Bill was proposed for both inter-state and intra-state movement of goods, the existing system is only for inter-state movement. So, any truck coming to Karnataka or Uttar Pradesh has to fill a form on e-Sugam or e-Suvidha, beside taking a challan and invoices, so that the authorities in these states can track stocks with dealers. And, if he has not paid value added tax (VAT) on it, they can ask him to show the stock. Then, there are states such as Maharashtra which do not have this type of system for all goods but only for evasion-prone ...

Existing provisions such as e-Sugam in Karnataka or e-Suvidha in Uttar Pradesh might continue under the goods and services tax (GST) regime till the electronic-way (e-way) Bill is approved. While the draft e-way Bill proposed a threshold of Rs 50,000 over which prior online registration of a consignment is required, there is no threshold in the current systems of states. Also, while the e-way Bill was proposed for both interstate and intrastate movement of goods, the existing system is only for interstate movement. So, any truck coming to Karnataka or Uttar ...

Indivjal Dhasmana