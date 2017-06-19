TRENDING ON BS
GST: Border checkposts may not end soon as e-Suvidha, e-Sugam to remain

GST Council couldn't reach a consensus on the e-way Bill proposed by the Centre

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

Existing provisions such as e-Sugam in Karnataka or e-Suvidha in Uttar Pradesh might continue under the goods and services tax (GST) regime till the electronic-way (e-way) Bill is approved.  While the draft e-way Bill proposed a threshold of Rs 50,000 over which prior online registration of a consignment is required, there is no threshold in the current systems of states.  Also, while the e-way Bill was proposed for both interstate and intrastate movement of goods, the existing system is only for interstate movement. So, any truck coming to Karnataka or Uttar ...

