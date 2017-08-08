GST breather for Railways; no tax on transfer of goods for self-consumption

In a welcome break for the Indian Railways, no goods and services tax (GST) will be applicable on inter- or intra-state transfer of equipment/materials (without transfer of title) for self-consumption. This is a major relief for the railways, with annual internal consumption estimated to be about Rs 20,000 crore. In a notification to field units on July 11, the railways said, “Transfer of goods/stores from one state/Union Territory (UT) to another state/UT is considered to be an exempted activity.” Experts corroborated this, claiming that according to the ...
