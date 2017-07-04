TTo ensure that prices of essential commodities, particularly daily use items, don’t shoot up due to implementation of the goods and services tax (GST), the government on Monday held a high-level meeting of senior officials from the departments of textile, food and consumer affairs, food processing, railways, micro, small and medium enterprises, rural development, tourism, fertiliser, pharmaceuticals and financial services, among others.

Officials said all necessary steps, including revision of import duties on certain items such as sugar and edible oils, could be taken to nullify any possible impact of the on prices and supplies.

“The government has asked all departments to ensure that there is no shortage of products and consumer items in order to keep a check on prices, while special emphasis has been laid to keep prices of essential under check,” an official statement said.

All have been directed to provide all relevant information, including the rates, on their respective websites. Officials said those dealing with the directly have been told to keep a special check.

Secretary P K Sinha, who held the review meeting, also directed the departments and to ensure that retailers, dealers and shopkeepers display a price list under the of items sold by them. He also stressed that benefits of the should be passed on to consumers, which would in turn also keep inflation under control.

"Various machines used by dealers, retailers for computerised billing should be calibrated at the earliest according to the new rates,” Sinha said.

A four-tier goods and services tax (GST) — at 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent and 28 per cent — has been rolled out from July 1. Essential items such as salt, unpacked food grain and cereals have been kept zero-rated to ensure that there is no price rise.

According to the statement, departments have also been directed to be ready to deal with queries of their stakeholders.

A similar review meeting will now be held every week to keep a close watch on the roll-out.