GST: Car, appliances sales likely to face the heat

The goods and services tax (GST) has come as a boon for consumers in the month of June. Distributors, dealers and retailers of consumer durables, fashion, apparel, lifestyle goods and luxury cars are liquidating stocks at breakneck speed as they seek to start afresh on July 1. But while June has effectively become the festive month for these products, there is a flip side to this: the prospect of thin inventory held by trade in the period post GST, though companies insist the problem will be sorted out soon. The post-GST period will coincide with the festive season, ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?