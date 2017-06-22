GST: Car, appliances sales likely to face the heat

The prospect of a thin inventory pipeline after GST in consumer goods and luxury cars looms large

The goods and services tax (GST) has come as a boon for consumers in the month of June. Distributors, dealers and retailers of consumer durables, fashion, apparel, lifestyle goods and luxury cars are liquidating stocks at breakneck speed as they seek to start afresh on July 1. But while June has effectively become the festive month for these products, there is a flip side to this: the prospect of thin inventory held by trade in the period post GST, though companies insist the problem will be sorted out soon. The post-GST period will coincide with the festive season, ...

Arnab Dutta, Shubham Parashar & Ajay Modi