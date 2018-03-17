GST catapulted India into list of major global economic markets: Modi

introduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST) has established India as one of major economic markets in world by removing uncertainties in countrys tax system, said here on Friday.

"Before 2014, India's tax system was seen as unfriendly, unpredictable and non-transparent for investors. But situation is changing now. has established India as one of major economic markets in world," he said in his address at an event organised by CNN-News18 TV network.

Modi said that In last 3-4 years, India has lent strength to world economic growth as well along with its own growth and pointed out that country that is just three per cent of world GDP is contributing "seven times more in growth of world economy".

"In third quarter of 2017-18, India has achieved a growth rate of 7.2 per cent and economists say that this would further accelerate.

"India is performing well in all macroeconomic parameters such as inflation, current account deficit, fiscal deficit, GDP growth, interest rates, (FDI) inflow etc. rating agencies are revising India's ratings upward," he said.

said that while India is among top three prospective host economies, in FDI confidence index, it is being counted among top two emerging market performers.

In last three years, country has improved by 42 points in World Bank's 'Ease of Doing Business' index, he said.

Modi said that India has started getting membership of bodies it had been seeking for decades such as (MTCR), Wassenaar Arrangement (on Export Controls for Conventional Arms and Dual-Use Goods and Technologies) and Australia group.

India's influence has been rising internationally and that in last 3-4 years, his government has worked meticulously to achieve this, he said.

He said that India winning elections at International Tribunal for Law of Sea, International Maritime Organization, UNESCO and shows India's rising influence.

Modi said India has at various big international fora including and vehemently raised issues which affect whole world such as climate change, terrorism and black money.

He said that India has given a new direction not just to its own development but also to that of entire world. India is leading world in

"In Yemen crisis, other nations also sought India's help to evacuate their citizens. We safely evacuated nationals of 48 countries from Yemen along with our own citizens," Modi said.

He said that growing popularity of yoga and ayurveda across world was also an extension of

"My government is working with a holistic approach keeping in mind aspirations of poor, lower middle class and middle class citizens," said.