GST collection dips for the second month in a row to Rs 851.7 bn in Feb

Collection under the (GST) dipped for the second month in a row to Rs 851.7 billion in February. It was Rs 863.2 billion in January, which too saw a decline. The dip this time could be owing to fewer days in February as well as the utilisation of integrated (IGST) credit for tax payments. The revenues were not only smaller than what was collected in January but also the second-lowest so far. The lowest collection was in November at Rs 837.2 billion. The collection was lower than the Rs 910 billion target set at the time of the introduction of the collection met the target only in the first three months of the roll-out — July, August and September. The mop-up did not touch even Rs 900 billion after that because credit was utilised for tax payments. Cumulatively, the yielded Rs 7.1 trillion till February. The revised estimate of the in the Budget had lower collection projections than assumed initially. It pegged collection, without state (SGST), at Rs 4.4 trillion for the first nine months of the roll-out. If one assumes the to be equal to the central (CGST) and adds Rs 2.2 trillion, collection comes at Rs 6.6 trillion. The figures till February exceeded that amount.

M S Mani, partner, Deloitte India, said: “It appears that collection is now entering the stabilisation phase, although the expected revenue garnering appears to be taking time. It would be logical to assume that significant amounts of transition credits availed of have been utilised, hence, the collections would progressively improve.”

Abhishek A Rastogi, partner, Khaitan & Co, said there were some days left in March and the assessees were also facing the burden of direct tax payments in the form of advance tax and tax deducted at course. “Late payments cannot be ruled out,” he said.

Over 69 per cent of the assessees filed returns in February, about the same as in January. Vishal Raheja, deputy general manager, GST, Taxmann, said: “Compliance has improved and more than 69 per cent taxpayers have filed returns for February.”

Experts said compliance would improve once the e-way bill came into effect from April 1 for interstate movements of goods worth more than Rs 50,000.

Aditi Nayar, principal economist, Icra, said: “The impending roll-out of the e-way bill is expected to improve collection.”

In the collection, Rs 142.3 billion was on account of the SGST, Rs 437.9 billion came under the IGST, and Rs 83.3 billion was compensation cess.

Further, Rs 113.3 billion is being transferred from the to the account and Rs 134.8 billion to the account.

After factoring in this transfer, collection stood at Rs 255.6 billion under the and Rs 334.4 billion under the in February.