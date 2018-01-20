GST compensation cess collection lower than states' shortfall in December

The shortfall in states’ revenue collection last month under the (GST) was higher than the compensation revenue collected by way of cess, a worrisome trend that was discussed by the Council on Thursday. The cess collected in December was Rs 78.5 billion, as against the shortfall of Rs 88.9 billion, “a grim situation,” said a senior official. “Hopefully, using the excess Integrated money will help.” The Council has levied additional cess on a handful of luxury and ‘demerit’ items in the highest, 28 per cent, slab. The base year for calculating the revenue of a state would be 2015-16 and a secular annual growth rate of 14 per cent would be taken for calculating the likely revenue of each state in the first five years of implementation. This insulation had given states the confidence of subsuming state-level taxes in collections started falling from October and touched a low of Rs 800 billion in November. This has prompted the Council to decide on distributing the Integrated (IGST) of Rs 350 billion equally between Centre and states. “Beside a state or two, most are seeking compensation. Punjab has asked the chief economic adviser if he could do a study over how we can come out of this situation.

Compensation is the last thing Punjab wants,” said Manpreet Singh Badal, finance minister of Punjab.