TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News » GST

NITI Aayog advocates big expenditure hike

Urjit Patel raises flag against protectionism
Business Standard

GST compensation payout to exceed Rs 1.2 lakh crore

This is higher than the Rs 90,000 crore demanded by the states

BS Reporter 

GST
GST

The NITI Aayog projects the central government would pay nearly Rs 1.23 lakh crore as compensation to states for their revenue loss because of the introduction of the goods and service tax over a three-year period from 2017-18 to 2019-20. This is higher than the Rs 90,000 crore demanded by the states. The Aayog’s draft three-year action agenda projects a payout of Rs 37,500 crore in 2017-18, Rs 45,000 in 2018-19, and Rs 40,000 crore in 2019-20.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

GST compensation payout to exceed Rs 1.2 lakh crore

This is higher than the Rs 90,000 crore demanded by the states

This is higher than the Rs 90,000 crore demanded by the states
The NITI Aayog projects the central government would pay nearly Rs 1.23 lakh crore as compensation to states for their revenue loss because of the introduction of the goods and service tax over a three-year period from 2017-18 to 2019-20. This is higher than the Rs 90,000 crore demanded by the states. The Aayog’s draft three-year action agenda projects a payout of Rs 37,500 crore in 2017-18, Rs 45,000 in 2018-19, and Rs 40,000 crore in 2019-20.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

GST compensation payout to exceed Rs 1.2 lakh crore

This is higher than the Rs 90,000 crore demanded by the states

The NITI Aayog projects the central government would pay nearly Rs 1.23 lakh crore as compensation to states for their revenue loss because of the introduction of the goods and service tax over a three-year period from 2017-18 to 2019-20. This is higher than the Rs 90,000 crore demanded by the states. The Aayog’s draft three-year action agenda projects a payout of Rs 37,500 crore in 2017-18, Rs 45,000 in 2018-19, and Rs 40,000 crore in 2019-20.

image
Business Standard
177 22