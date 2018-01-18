Jaitley said discussion on including real estate and petroleum under GST not taken up today; likely to be discussed in the next meet Large amount of credit line in IGST was also discussed. GST Panel also decided to divide Rs 350 billion (Rs 35,000 crore) IGST collections between centre, states: FM Arun Jaitley after the 25 th GST Council meet. Sushil Kumar Modi says inter-state e-way bills have to be filed from February 1, penalty if not Jaitley said direct tax collections ahead of target, grew by 18.7% GST Council announced rate revisions for 29 goods and 53 services. The changes will be effective from January 25. Out of the 17,00,000 dealers that have registered for the composition scheme, only Rs 3 billion was collected, says Jaitley





After the conclusion of 25th Council meet, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said new tax rates on 29 goods and 53 categories of services will come into effect from January 25.

Jaitley said the government is well ahead of target on direct tax collections.

"Provision of carrying e-way bill, when moving goods between states, will be implemented from February 1 and 15 states will implement the intra-state e-way bill," Jaitley said.

"Next meeting of Council may consider bringing petroleum and other exempt items within the purview of GST," he said.

"Next meeting of Council will approve a simpler return filing process," Jaitley added.