GST Council meet brought forward to Oct 6

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council might not take up the issue of including petroleum under the new indirect tax system at its next meeting, which was advanced by a couple of weeks to October 6. The meeting is likely to take up the issue of problems affecting the GST Network (GSTN) and exporters’ concerns. Just three months since the roll out of the GST, the Centre will not ask the states to agree to imposing the new indirect tax on petroleum, a senior finance ministry official said. The next meeting of the GST Council, to be held through a video ...