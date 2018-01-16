An important (GST) Council meet ahead of the Union Budget is scheduled on January 18.

According to sources, discussion of inclusion in is the key agenda of this meeting.

"Discussion of inclusion in is the key agenda of the Council which is scheduled to meet on January 18th," a senior government official told ANI privy to the deliberations.

He further added that the Council in all likelihood will not reach a decision on this, but a serious discussion is expected nonetheless.

Moreover, states like Delhi and Jammu Kashmir are very keen to bring sector under the ambit.

Earlier in November, officials chaired a meeting with developers over to be levied on properties owned by private developers.

The meeting followed the 23rd Council meeting that was held in Guwahati, wherein it was decided that would be brought under the ambit of the taxation scheme.

Naredo Chairman, Rajiv Talwar; Vice Chairman, Pravin Garg; President, Niranjan Hiranandani; and Revenue Secretary, Hasmukh Adhia, among others were a part of the meeting.

Further, according to the senior government official, more than one dozen issues are on agenda for the meeting on January 18.

The official added that the Council is likely to give the nod to rationalisation of rates on five-six items. These items are related to equipments which are used in agriculture.

Amendments to laws is also on the agenda for the meeting.