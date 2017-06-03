TRENDING ON BS
GST Council meet today: Watch out for tax rate on gold, other commodities

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will chair the 15th meeting of the GST Council in New Delhi today

GST: Rates of tax and cess on gold, biscuits and a few other commodities are likely to be finalised.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will chair the 15th meeting of the GST Council in New Delhi today, where the rates of tax and cess on gold, biscuits and a few other commodities are likely to be finalised.

The Council may also review tax rates for some goods in view of representations received from industry.

The approval of amendments of the draft GST Rules and related forms are also on the agenda of the meeting, said an official release, adding that this is believed to be the last GST Council meeting before the rollout of the new tax regime from 1st of July.

Last month, the GST Council had put over 1,200 goods and 500 services in the four tax brackets of 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent. It had also imposed cess over and above the peak rate of 28 per cent on demerit and luxury goods.

