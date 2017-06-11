GST Council reduces tax rates of 66 items: FM Jaitley

Tax rates on certain kitchen items like pickles and mustard sauce, as well as movie tickets costing up to Rs 100 have been lowered as the Centre and states today reduced levies on 66 items.

Movie tickets costing Rs 100 and below will now attract 18% tax, as against 28% proposed earlier, while those above Rs 100 will continue to attract 28%

Kitchen use items like pickles, mustard sauce and morabba will attract 12% GST, as against 18% proposed earlier. Also, tax rates on cashew nuts have been cut to 5% from 12%.

The Council also decided that traders, manufacturers and restaurant owners with turnover of up to Rs 75 lakh can opt for a composition scheme and pay taxes at the rate of 1, 2, and 5% respectively.

The Council also lowered rates on children's drawing books to nil from 12%. Computer printers will attract 18% tax as against 28% earlier.

on and has also been lowered to 5%, while school bags will attract tax of 18%.

Tax rate on kajal has been lowered to 18% from 28%.

" Council has reduced tax rates of 66 items as against representations received for 133 items," Finance Minister told reporters here after the 16th meeting of the Council.

Next meeting of the Council will be on June 18, when it will take up lottery taxes and e-way bill.

On the issue of review of rate on hybrid cars, it was decided that the council will take it up after considering states' comments on a detailed paper issued on the matter earlier.