GST Council: Relief for exporters; e-Way Bill from April 1; 10 highlights

Intra-state e-way bill to be rolled out from April 15 in a staggered manner; entire country to be covered by June 12. Council plans 2 alternate models for returns simplification: FM 3. States to be divided into 4 lots to execute the staggered rollout 4. Existing system of filing returns has been extended for another 3 months and meanwhile Group of Ministers on the Income Tax will look into it & consult tax experts among others: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley ALSO READ: LIVE GST Council meeting underway: e-way bill, GST rates to be discussed 5. Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac: Would not want to bring new items under GST 6. Kerala FM: Businesses will continue to file summary sales return GSTR-3B till June as the GST Council extended the present system of return filing by three months. ALSO READ: Over 10 mn businesses registered under GST; January collection at Rs 880 bn 7. E-way Bill will be implemented from April 1 for inter-state movement of goods: FM ALSO READ: PMO steps in to speed up GST refunds for exporters 8. Under the GST regime, an e-way bill needs to be generated and carried for movement of all goods valued at over Rs 50,000. Jaitley also said the Council has discussed two alternate ways of return filing processes. 9. Arun Jaitley said the Group of Ministers and the IT experts would explore the models discussed today and decided on the implementation. 10. The Council could not decide on a simplified GST return form and entrusted the ministerial panel under Sushil Modi to chalk out a single page form which is simpler and evasion proof.
