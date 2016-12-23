TRENDING ON BS
GST Council to meet again on Jan 3-4 to decide on dual control and IGST: FM

Today, GST Council finalised primary draft of CGST, SGST laws

FM Arun Jaitley at the GST Council meeting (Photo: Jaitley's Twitter account)

Finance ministry and state finance officials have broadly agreed on the draft of the national sales tax and are making "reasonable headway" on a few contentious issues, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Friday.

They will meet again for two days from Jan. 3, Jaitley told reporters, but did not clarify whether the country could meet the self-imposed deadline of April 1 for the launch of Goods and Services Tax, the country's most ambitious tax reform as yet.

"I am trying my best," he said when asked about the April roll out of the tax.

"I am not going to bind myself with anything. Our effort is to do it as quickly as possible and I think we are making a reasonable headway," Jaitley said.
 
Legally vetted draft of law for compensation to states to be placed before GST Council in next meet, he said.

Jaitley also said that the govt is trying its best to implement GST from April 1 and that he'll also hold budget consultations with state finance ministers in the January 3-4 meeting.

Compensation to states for loss of revenue from rollout of GST to be paid every two months, he said. 

