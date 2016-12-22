GST Council to meet in Delhi today, will discuss model laws

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will begin its two-day meeting in on Thursday to consider the model laws and iron out differences on the issue of jurisdiction over assessees in the new indirect tax regime.

This will be the seventh meeting of the Council and Union Finance Minister will chair the meeting.

Council in its last meeting had cleared 20 chapters of the model law and today (December 22) they will discuss the remaining seven chapters.

Earlier, the council have taken several important decision.

The decision includes the threshold limit of 20 lakh rupees exemption from levy of for normal states and 10 lakhs for the Special Category States.

Besides, to compensate states for five years for loss of due to the implementation of GST, the base year for the of the State would be 2015-16 and a fixed growth rate of 14 per cent will be applied to it.

The government has time till September 16 next year to implement the Act as per the Constitution Amendment Bill passed by both the Houses with two-thirds majority and by half of the states.