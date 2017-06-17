GST effect? Gold import to nosedive in June after reaching 2-yr high in May

import in May reached nearly a two-year high of $4,958.6 million. In terms of quantity, it was estimated at 122 tonnes, the highest since March 2015.

According to the data provided by the commerce ministry, import in May was the highest since August 2015, when it was $4,958.7 million.

The reason for the high import is that traders wanted to replace that was not earlier shown on the books ahead of the goods and services tax (GST).

Jewellers are in a hurry to sell jewellery ahead of rollout on July 1, 2017. That is also the reason for the being sold at a discount in the spot market.

However, analysts say June imports are expected to go down to one-third of what was seen in May. Part of the reason being that no festivals are round the corner and even the marriage season is almost over.

According to trade experts, import in June is estimated at around 40-45 tonnes, of which a large share may be of dore, or unrefined gold, and the rest for export.

Since the domestic demand is low, little import is expected. prices are quoted at a $2-3 discount in June, discouraging imports.

Credit Suisse said: "Rise in the deficit is worrying as May is the fourth consecutive month of strong imports. If GST/Akshay Tritiya/marriage/lagged impact of are drivers, this should fade, but needs to be watched."

Surendra Mehta, secretary, Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, said: "Imports in May increased because of fear of probable of higher rate gripped market in May. Now, is quoting at a minor discount as dealers are liquidating stocks due to the higher 3 per cent Jewellers also liquidating as they will not get the excise benefit of 1 per cent after ”

After GST, will attract a three per cent rate and the excise, along with the state-level value added tax (VAT), will be subsumed in the

In the calendar year 2017, import was 429 tonnes. Though this is much higher than in the past year, “it is expected to remain dull till jewellers get acquainted with the GST”, said a jeweller.

The World Council earlier said that the jewellery industry will take at least a year to get settled after the is introduced.