GST: FMCG stocks rise on lower tax

FMCG stocks saw a positive movement on Friday as investors cheered the possibility of consumer goods becoming cheaper after the implementation of the GST. The BSE index for the FMCG sector gained 1.9% to close at 9,627 even as the benchmark indices closed flat on Thursday. On the other hand, all the other major sectoral indices closed in the red. Among the FMCG companies, shares of Colgate-Palmolive India soared 3.6% — the best by any company that is a part of the FMCG index. Shares of ITC and Emami closed 2.8% and 2.4% higher. This rally of ITC shares also helped the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?