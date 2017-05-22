GST: FMCG stocks surge to 14%

GST Council has kept commonly used products like hair oil, soaps and toothpaste at 18%

FMCG stocks extended their rally for the second straight session on Monday, surging up to 14 per cent, after Council finalised rates for bulk of the items last week.



of soared 13.84 per cent, (6.21 per cent), Venkys (five per cent), Kohinoor (4.34 per cent), (1.79 per cent), Britannia (1.31 per cent), HUL (1.07 per cent) and Dabur (0.54 per cent) on



was the best performer among the 30- stocks.



The FMCG index rose by 3.09 per cent to settle at 9,924.68.



These stocks had gained on Friday also.



"The euphoria extended in consumer staples and FMCG while cautiousness in global market and volatility in commodity price impacted the gain," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Services Ltd.



"With the focus on keeping on items of mass consumption low, this sector (FMCG) could be the clear winner," said Vaibhav Agrawal, Head of Research and ARQ, Angel Broking.



The Council has kept commonly used products like hair oil, soaps and toothpaste at 18 per cent.



These items at present attract 22 to 24 per cent incidence through a combination of central and state levies.



The 30-share key index ended the day 106.05 points higher at 30,570.97.

Press Trust of India