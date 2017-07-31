GST: Future tense for small businesses

It’s a repeat of demonetisation for Surat-based diamond polisher Arjanbhai Ambaliya, who has hardly seen any orders since the roll-out of the goods and services tax (GST) on July 1. “The international market has been slow. We had just begun settling down to business in May and June. But, since July 1, monthly business is down almost 70 per cent,” says Ambaliya, 46, caught between rough diamond importers and GST non-compliant job workers. The largely unorganised job worker segment of the diamond industry has been reluctant to join the GST regime, which has ...