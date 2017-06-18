GST: Has relaxation been provided for traders to lower compliance burden?

I am a trader dealing in a variety of low-value goods, with an annual turnover of about Rs 65 lakh. I believe there are stringent compliance and reporting requirements under the goods and services tax (GST). Has any relaxation been provided for traders to lower the compliance burden? The GST law provides an option for suppliers having annual turnover of Rs 75 lakh or less to opt for payment of tax under composition levy. This envisages relatively-less cumbersome requirements. For instance, a supplier who has opted for this scheme is required to file a quarterly return, as against ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?