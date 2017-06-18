GST: Has relaxation been provided for traders to lower compliance burden?

I am a trader dealing in a variety of low-value goods, with an annual turnover of about Rs 65 lakh. I believe there are stringent compliance and reporting requirements under the goods and services tax (GST). Has any relaxation been provided for traders to lower the compliance burden? The GST law provides an option for suppliers having annual turnover of Rs 75 lakh or less to opt for payment of tax under composition levy. This envisages relatively-less cumbersome requirements. For instance, a supplier who has opted for this scheme is required to file a quarterly return, as against ...

Amit Bhagat