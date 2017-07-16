GST: HP hikes prices of multifunctional printers, cartridges by up to 15%

Tech giant has hiked prices of its (MFPs) and by up to 15 per cent due to higher tax levy on these items post goods and services tax (GST).



However, the prices of and remain unchanged.



said the (MRP) of has been increased by 8-10 per cent, while ink will be dearer by 12-15 per cent.There is no change in the prices of desktops, and as there is no effective change in tax rates for these products.The company has published the new price list in leading dailies.The government had asked traders and businesses to issue advertisements informing the public about an increase in post implementation ofAfter the rollout of from July 1, are now being taxed at 28 per cent compared to 18 per cent earlier.Similarly, ink are also in the 28 per cent tax slab compared to 15-18 per cent previously.are being taxed at 18 per cent, which is similar to previous rates.