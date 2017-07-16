GST: HP hikes prices of multifunctional printers, cartridges by up to 15%

-
ALSO READHP Inc results beat in 'breakthrough' Q2 FY18 for computers, printers With farmers' strike on mind, Centre directs seed firms to lower MRP by 10% GST effect: BharatBenz cuts prices, offers up to 2.5% off on MRP MRP: Retailers can sell pre-GST goods with new price stickers till 30 Sep HP unveils convertible Pavilion, Spectre notebooks with inking capabilities
-
Tech giant HP has hiked prices of its multifunctional printers (MFPs) and cartridges by up to 15 per cent due to higher tax levy on these items post goods and services tax (GST).
However, the prices of notebooks and desktops remain unchanged.
HP said the maximum retail price (MRP) of MFPs has been increased by 8-10 per cent, while ink cartridges will be dearer by 12-15 per cent.
There is no change in the prices of desktops, notebooks and single-function printers as there is no effective change in tax rates for these products.
The company has published the new price list in leading dailies.
The government had asked traders and businesses to issue advertisements informing the public about an increase in MRP post implementation of GST.
After the rollout of GST from July 1, MFPs are now being taxed at 28 per cent compared to 18 per cent earlier.
Similarly, ink cartridges are also in the 28 per cent GST tax slab compared to 15-18 per cent previously.
Notebooks are being taxed at 18 per cent, which is similar to previous rates.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU