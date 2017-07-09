GST imapct: Colgate-Palmolive cuts prices of toothpaste, toothbrush by 9%

FMCG major (India) on Saturday said it has reduced prices of toothpastes and toothbrushes by 8-9 per cent to pass on the benefits to consumers.



The revised prices are effective for all shipments from July 1, the (India) (CPIL) said in a statement.



" has enabled (India) to extend to its consumers the benefits of reduction in MRPs by 8 to 9 per cent, for the key categories of toothpastes and toothbrushes," the company said in a statement.CPIL is working with its trade partners to facilitate an orderly transition in prices."The revised prices are effective for all shipments starting the 1st of July, 2017," it added.FMCG firms are extending the tax benefits under the new regime to customers either by reducing the prices or by increasing the weight of the product while keeping the price unchanged.The Council has put daily usage goods as bathing soap, hair oil, detergent powder, soap, tissue papers and napkins under 18 per cent tax slab, while detergents and fizzy beverages like and are placed under 28 per cent tax bracket.