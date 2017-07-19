GST impact: A breakdown, some rain and many dhabas

Two weeks into the new tax regime, Business Standard reporters hitchhike on goods-laden trucks plying on important highways from Delhi to gauge the mood of drivers and verify various claims first-hand Raghu, a 30-something from Bihar’s Hajipur, is in the driver’s seat as the journey begins close to midnight from the Punjabi Bagh Transport Centre in the national capital. The truck, a BharatBenz with digital control panel and the works, is headed to Mumbai. Raghu steps on the gas and asks why this reporter wanted to travel along. “It is to figure out whether ...