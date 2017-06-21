GST impact: AC, first class train fares to go up marginally post rollout

With the Goods and Services (GST) coming into effect from July 1, train passengers will have to pay a bit more to travel and

Service on ticket charges is set to hike from 4.5 per cent to 5 per cent after the implementation.

Service is levied only on and travel fares in the So if a ticket costs Rs 2,000, then a passenger will have to shell out Rs 2,010 from the next month, said a senior railway ministry official.

Gearing up for the roll-out from from July 1, the has appointed nodal officer in each state to ensure smooth transition into the new single

A consultant has been appointed for examining the impact of the in the Indian Railways, the official said.

Since registration is based on details, has already got its

The General Manager of each zone has been nominated as the Principal Officer for taking care of compliance.

The Centre for Railway Information Systems, the arm of Indian Railways, is in the process of making suitable software modification in respect of transportation of freight and passengers.

Though major transactions of the have been computerised, a few are still done off-line. Steps are being taken to digitise them also.