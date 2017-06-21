GST impact: AC, first class train fares to rise marginally

With the Goods and Services Tax
(GST) coming into effect from July 1, train passengers will have to pay a bit more to travel AC
and first class.
Service tax
on ticket charges is set to hike from 4.5 per cent to 5 per cent after the GST
implementation.
Service tax
is levied only on AC
and first class
travel fares in the Railways.
So if a ticket costs Rs 2,000, then a passenger will have to shell out Rs 2,010 from the next month, said a senior railway ministry official.
Gearing up for the GST
roll-out from from July 1, the Railways
has appointed nodal officer in each state to ensure smooth transition into the new single tax regime.
A consultant has been appointed for examining the impact of the GST
in the Indian Railways, the official said.
The General Manager of each zone has been nominated as the Principal Officer for taking care of GST
compliance.
The Centre for Railway Information Systems, the IT
arm of Indian Railways, is in the process of making suitable software modification in respect of transportation of freight and passengers.
Though major transactions of the railways
have been computerised, a few are still done off-line. Steps are being taken to digitise them also.
