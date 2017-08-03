GST impact: Domestic PNG, CNG gets costlier in Mumbai

In a direct impact of GST's implementation, Mahanagar Gas Ltd on Thursday hiked the prices of piped natural gas (PNG) for domestic users and (CNG) for vehicle owners with immediate effect, an official said.

While prices have been increased by Rs 0.19 per unit, has been hiked by Rs 0.32 per kg with effect from midnight of August 2-3.

Accordingly, the revised retail of domestic in Slab I has gone up from Rs 24.42 per unit to Rs 26.61 per unit.

Similarly, the retail has increased from Rs 40.82 per kg to Rs 41.14 per kg for vehicle owners.

A similar Rs 0.19 per unit is effective on domestic in Slab II, an official spokesperson said.

In view of the abolition of local body tax and octroi after implementation of the GST, the sale prices of both and in other areas outside have been rationalised and will be common to all the supply regions.

Presently, MGL supplies domestic to around 9.70 lakh in and the Metropolitan region comprising areas of Thane, Navi Mumbai, Mira Road-Bhayander, Kalyan, Dombivali, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, Badlapur, Bhiwandi, Taloja and Panvel, besides around 5.60 lakh vehicles owners in these localities.